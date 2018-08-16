Hit-and-run driver caught

St Augustine Police reported to Historic City News that, at about 4:19 a.m. this morning, 37-year-old Clayton Roberto Duncan who resides at 671 Julia Street in Saint Augustine fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash which led to his arrest on multiple charges.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in Florida is a second-degree misdemeanor, with a set bond of $1000.00. In addition, Duncan was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, a third-degree felony $1500.00.

But, while officer’s conducted an inventory of Duncan’s vehicle, they uncovered evidence of fifteen-counts of possession of a controlled substance. Each count is a third-degree felony, $500.00 bond required for each count.

Duncan remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of $16,000.00 bond.