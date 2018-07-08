How can Waterworks Building best serve the community

The City of St Augustine is seeking ideas from our readers for the future public or commercial use of the Waterworks Building located at 184 San Marco Avenue.

The Waterworks building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1898 as the pumping station for the city’s first water utility and remained in service until a new water plant opened in 1927 on West King Street.

The site was then developed into Davenport Park and the building continued in use as for the St. Augustine Little Theatre, the St. Augustine Arts Club, and finally as the St. Augustine Garden Club.

In 2005 the building was deemed unsafe when inspections reveled that mortar had been reduced to powder in some places threatening the stability of the brick walls that were carrying the load of a heavy truss system. The city began a diligent pursuit of historic preservation funding that would enable the restoration of the building that is ongoing.

In anticipation of the building’s restoration completion in the next few years the city is collecting ideas for the future use of this multipurpose facility. As a requirement of the state grants the city has used to renovate the facility, there needs to be a “historical component” as an activity within the facility.

There is ample space available to host other community activities along with a privately operated commercial enterprise. The city is now seeking input from the public, including commercial interests, as to how the facility might best serve the community.

Historic City News readers are encouraged to participate before

Tuesday, July 31st in the online survey at

Building Amenities

Restored historic finishes and features

Open meeting space (375 sq ft)

Performance stage

Restrooms

Break room and food preparation area (250 sq ft)

Additional interior rooms for office(s), lab/studio, storage

Outdoor patio (450 sq ft)

Direct access to Davenport Park

ADA compliant

Known restrictions for commercial use

The following should be considered when making a recommendation for a commercial enterprise:

The facility may house a city-sponsored historic preservation and/or educational center

Available parking is very limited

limited All internal renovations must be reviewed and approved by the city

The building is subject to state preservation covenants and city oversight