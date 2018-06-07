Hurricane Noah hit St Johns County today and we were prepared

St. Johns County Emergency Management hosted the annual Hurricane Preparedness Exercise at the Emergency Operations Center today.

In an effort to seamlessly and cohesively work together during an actual emergency event, like we faced during Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Matthew, and better serve St. Johns County residents during such catastrophic events,, many of St. Johns County’s Emergency personnel representatives spent the day training at the Emergency Operations Center.

“When preparing for #HurricaneSeason, all emergency agencies in St. Johns County train together to make sure that we are ready to assist you in the best ways possible,” St. Johns County Director of Emergency Management, Linda Stoughton told Historic City News. “Today, representatives from agencies from all over the county were here and running through the exercise Hurricane Noah.”

County staff and representatives from multiple partner agencies, including the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, US National Weather Service Jacksonville Florida, and the City of St. Augustine, participated in the immersive hurricane simulation to better prepare for potential emergencies throughout hurricane season.

Make sure you are following your local agencies for the most up to date and accurate information. Historic City News will continue to broadcast news and information in the event of an actual emergency as long as Internet services and communications lines are available.

For more information on how you can prepare for hurricane impacts, please visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.org.

