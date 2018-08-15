Hyppo Coffee Bar is return to original concept

Kara Pound reported to Historic City News business reporters that The Hyppo Coffee Bar has returned to its roots and is officially re-opened with its original coffee bar concept. The new store location serves housemade pastries and espresso drinks as well as a full selection of wine, beer, and refreshing ice pops.

Originally known as The Hyppo Café, a full-service lunch spot that opened in May of 2012, owner Stephen DiMare decided to place the focus of his latest store back on the business’s primary product: handmade ice pops using only the freshest and simplest ingredients. The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops has become a popular St. Augustine-based popsicle brand with shops now located all over the state from Ft. Lauderdale to Gainesville.

“The Hyppo Café was originally conceived and installed as a coffee shop. Our sandwich offerings became so popular that we found ourselves in the restaurant business,” DiMare explained. “Transforming the Café into The Hyppo Coffee Bar is an effort to return the store to our original concept; a cozy place to meet friends, spread out your study materials, or curl up with a good book.”

The Hyppo Coffee Bar, located off SR-312 at 1765 Tree Blvd. #5 in St. Augustine, is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. The Coffee Bar offers a full line of coffee, espresso and tea drinks, an eclectic wine selection, and craft beer on draft as well as baked goods made fresh in-house and gourmet ice pops.