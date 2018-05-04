Improvements to Bridge of Lions begin May 16

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News today that their contractor, Astron General Contracting Co. Inc, is scheduled to begin a bridge rehabilitation project on the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine. The rehabilitation project, termed “minor” by FDOT officials, includes cosmetic improvements, cleaning, painting and electrical work starting Wednesday, May 16, barring dangerous weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The $ 1.4 million dollars’ worth of improvements are due to be completed by early 2019, weather and schedule permitting.

The Bridge of Lions replacement project was completed in 2011.

The new project this month is necessary to promote the health of the structure.

FDOT remains committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars

ensuring investments in infrastructure maximize the lifespan of existing structures.

