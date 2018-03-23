Jill Pacetti campaign asks for your financial support

Clearly most City residents who have contacted me want a commissioner who listens and votes with the community’s agenda in mind. That’s why I am committed to bringing the voice of St Augustine residents to the commission table, not just my own personal agenda.

The Pacetti family has been part of our city since the 1700’s and I am proud to say I am for our history. Citizens expect their voice to be heard by their commissioners. I am committed to following the voice of our residents for our future.

Because elections in the City of St Augustine are non-partisan, our message will need to reach all 13,000 registered voters.

That campaign will need donations to WIN! Yard signs, telephone surveys, newspaper ads, and mailers all cost money. I am approaching an advertising deadline and I could use some help. Even if you don’t live in the city limits, you can still help support my election by donating now, before March 31st.

Can I count on you to help me win this election by asking you to contribute towards my advertising expenses? You can pay by credit card and any amount will help.

My family appreciates your commitment to support our campaign.

#InItTogether #InItToWinIt #VoteMinorcan #ForOurHistoryForOurFuture

Paid by Jill Pacetti for St Augustine City Commission Seat 4 Non-partisan

On March 1, St Augustine native Jill Pacetti began her campaign for election to Seat 4 on the St Augustine City Commission.

