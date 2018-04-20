Johns withdraws from congressional race

St. Johns County Commissioner Jimmy Johns has withdrawn as a candidate for Congressional District 6 according to a report from his office received by Historic City News today.

Johns thanked everyone who helped with his campaign, the countless volunteers and those who offered kind words of encouragement; saying that their support made his withdrawal a tough decision.

“This morning I informed the Federal Elections Commission and the Florida Division of Elections that I would no longer be a candidate for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District and I have asked that my name be removed from the ballot,” Johns wrote.

Johns told local reporters that he has ceased campaigning and has already informed those working on his behalf that they are free to pursue other opportunities.

“This decision was a difficult one. I was torn between taking my message of supporting our small businesses, eliminating redundant regulations, working to further lower our taxes versus completing the hurricane recovery efforts in St. Johns County,” Johns explained. “In the end, my responsibility to St. Johns County proved to be compelling and I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners to continue to make St. Johns County an even greater place to live, work and raise our families.”

