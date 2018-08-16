Learn to develop a Business Continuity Plan during August workshop

St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Manager Karen Everett encourages all Historic City News readers who own and manage businesses in St Johns County to register now for the Business Continuity Workshop being held on August 20th.

This event is being presented by St. Johns County Emergency Management, St. Johns County Economic Development, the Northeast Florida Regional Council, the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, and the International Economic Development Council.

“Is your business prepared for the next disaster,” Everett asked? “An estimated 25% of businesses don’t open again after a major disaster. Make sure your business is prepared in the event of a hurricane.”

Business decision makers will learn how to develop a Business Continuity Plan from experts who will be on hand to discuss their local needs. St Augustine and St Johns County are well into hurricane season and businesses need to focus on building resiliency and planning to mitigate the effects of a disaster.

Regardless of the forecast, it only takes one storm to claim lives and property.

Two free workshops are scheduled for Monday, August 20th in the St. Johns County Emergency Operation Center located at 100 EOC Drive near the outlet shopping centers.

One is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and the second from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.RSVP to Bethany Taylor, (904) 829-5681, or by e-mail bethany.taylor@scjcchamber.com