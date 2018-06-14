Lecture series: 500 years of maritime Florida

St Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum informed local Historic City News reporters that an archaeological speakers series will be held beginning this month and running through March 2019.

Thanks to a grant from the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Historic City News readers will be admitted to the presentations without charge.

If you plan to attend, the lectures are held at the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum in the event space; accessible by stairs from the second-floor gallery of the Keepers’ House.

All lectures begin at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

June 28: Dr. Gifford Waters – The Missions of St. Augustine

July 5: Andrea White – Archaeology in St. Augustine

July 11: Sarah Miller – Florida Cultural Heritage at risk

July 17: LAMP Field school student forum

September 13: Dr. Steve Noll – The Cross-Florida Barge Canal

October 11: Chuck Meide – LAMP 2018 field work update

November 16 6:00 p.m.: Dr. Michael Francis – Before Jamestown: 1513-1607

December 6: Brendan Burke – Shrimping in St. Augustine

February: Dr. Gregory Cook – Pensacola’s Maritime History

March 14: Dr. Gary Mormino – Florida and World War II

Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of The Florida Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.