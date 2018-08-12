Letter: Proud to release Gullah Geechee film through Historic City News

Derek Boyd Hankerson

Producer and Director

St Augustine, FL

Beatrice-Boyd Productions is proud to announce that my ahkh (Hebrew for “brother”) Michael Gold, will be streaming our new film “Gullah Geechee Corridor and the East Coast Greenways” in his newsfeed, Historic City News, when it is released in the coming weeks.

Michael, me, and others, are tired of some people beating up on our home; our military town, which has existed since 1565 and will continue to exist for all colors of people. In fact, the Spanish Armada and galleons pre-1565 included Africans (both free and enslaved), Spanish, European, (Caucasian), Jewish, Italian, Greek, Creole, Mulatto, and others. We will continue to honor all veterans of all battles who died fighting for what they believed to be right at that time. St. Augustine is one a few small towns throughout the US and in the south that has always been about freedom and independence.

Michael has always believed in my travel and tourism ideas. I’ve spent my money creating and giving back to the town where my family’s businesses, including a successful medical practice, sent me and many relatives to college. They existed in St. Augustine before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they lived through the mayhem that occurred up to that time.

“Gullah Geechee Corridor and the East Coast Greenways” will be released by our team when US Representative for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, Ted Yoho, US Representative for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, Ron D. DeSantis, Florida Governor Rick Scott, US Senator Marco Rubio and US Senator Bill Nelson present our yearly proclamation designating October 2018 as Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Month.

We will travel to Washington, DC to receive the proclamation from my family’s congressman, Ron D. DeSantis; a man who appreciates our work related to Florida’s rich and diverse history. We have also reached out to the governors of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

My mother’s family and native home state of Tennessee is next.