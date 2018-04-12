Letter: Too many two and three-wheeled scooters

Brendan Freeman

St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

I grew up here and appreciate the Disney World feel of our city, but I think there may be too many people renting scooters and three-wheeled scooters.

To add to this insane mix we now have 8 person golf carts that are rented which all have North Carolina plates. How can this happen? If this company is permitted, it should be required to have local plates.

The fees these company’s should pay would keep up the city streets.

Our taxes should be going down and that’s not happening.

Is there a list of these rental businesses and the fees they pay to use our streets?

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments