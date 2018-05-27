Letter: Why aren’t we arresting “Take em’ Down” criminals?
Jeff McNabb
St Augustine, FL
Dear Historic City News editor:
In 1958, the US Congress gave confederate veterans the same legal status as US veterans (Public Law 85-425, Section 410).
All confederate graves were declared those of US war dead.
Those desecrating confederate graves, confederate monuments, or memorials, are defiling the graves of United States veterans — the same as if their service was in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, or the Middle East.
So, why aren’t we arresting “Take em’ Down” criminals?