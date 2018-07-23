Letter: Williams challenges fellow candidates to say no to dark money

Dick Williams, long-time St. Johns County resident and candidate for the St. Johns County Commission District 4, has pledged not to use so called “Dark Money” political committees to conduct campaign activities on his behalf and has asked his fellow candidates to join him.

The term dark money refers to political spending used to influence elections, where the source of the money is not disclosed, and it is usually spent by a political committee or a super political action committee.

“Dark Money has made its way into politics and the way it is used is one of the main reasons why voters have such a low opinion of public service and politics. There is no place for dark money in St. Johns County local campaigns and I pledge never to use political committees to fund my campaign activities,” said Williams. “I hope my fellow candidates will follow my lead and we together can tell all St. Johns County voters that we share their values and will not follow the example set by career politicians, special interest lobbyists and lawyers that have corrupted our political system.”

A Republican candidate for the St Johns County Commission, Dick Williams is committed to promoting policies that maintain the excellent quality of life that we all enjoy while protecting our hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring that we continue to grow our economy. Williams is also the only candidate in this race that has been endorsed by St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar.

For more information, please visit his website at: Williams4Commission.com

Approved and paid by Dick Williams, Republican, for St Johns County Commission, District 4