Lightner Museum Curator Tour January 3rd

Lightner Museum Curator Barry Myers announced to local Historic City News reporters that the January 3, 2018 Curator’s Tour will spotlight the visiting Dressing Downton Exhibition. If you haven’t attended one of the monthly tours featuring unique and special treasures of the Museum, Wednesday provides an excellent opportunity before the Exhibition leaves on Sunday, January 7th, 2018.

The Curator Tours are the first Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. and offer guests an intimate encounter with a select few of the Lightner’s eclectic relics. January’s topic, the Dressing Downton Exhibition, offers guests a personally lead tour through the exquisite costumes, furnishings, art, and accessories of the Dressing Downton exhibition in the Grand Ballroom Gallery.

January’s tour is included in the price of admission and will begin in the Grand Ballroom Gallery of the Museum at 10:00 a.m. To participate in January’s Curator’s Tour, guests must also purchase Dressing Downton admission tickets for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

Photo Credits: Thomas Wolf: Photo Architectural

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments