Local fugitive captured in Jacksonville for financial crimes

Courtney Sean O’Meara, whose last known address was 134 Tanager Road, was arrested in Duval County and transferred to the St. Johns County Detention Facility nearly two weeks ago, according to information obtained by Historic City News this afternoon.

The 33-year-old woman was sought in connection with outstanding warrants alleging eight counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and failure to appear for uttering a forged instrument. She is also a suspect in a large-scale mail theft and forgery investigation that occurred in the St. Augustine South area early last year.

Financial Crimes Detectives began the investigation last March when the Mobile Alabama Police Department received a report that a 57-year-old man had become the victim of identity theft. Police identified O’Meara as the person who allegedly opened multiple accounts to obtain funds, goods and services, using the victim’s identification information.

O’Meara was arrested on the forgery charge on April 21, 2017. She was released from custody a week later after posting $2,500 bond. In that case, she allegedly attempted to negotiate a check that she had stolen from the victim’s mailbox. She failed to appear on that charge in September. Her bond was forfeited, and the first warrant was issued. O’Meara is being held without bond on those charges.

Additionally, O’Meara is facing three counts of uttering a forged check, two counts of altering a check, and one count of petit theft. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

