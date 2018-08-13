Local man in jail facing three criminal traffic charges

Historic City News was informed that Gregory Lee Johnson, who resides at 1632 Bay Hawk Ln Apt D3 in Saint Augustine, finds himself in the St Johns County Detention Facility this morning where he is currently being held without bond.

Johnson was arrested by deputies just before noon Sunday and is facing three criminal charges.

While driving his vehicle yesterday, he was involved in a crash but failed to stop to complete a report or exchange information with the other driver as required by F.S. 316.061. He was charged with committing a hit and run collision, a second-degree misdemeanor.

When deputies caught up with Johnson, he failed a field sobriety test giving officers probable cause to obtain a breath-alcohol test. Failing that test, he was charged with driving under the influence and having an unlawful blood-alcohol level, a first-degree misdemeanor.

However, when deputies realized that Johnson was only 20-years-old, they also charged him under F.S. 562.111, possession of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21-year-old, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Johnson will have his first appearance hearing before a judge this morning, at which time he will be considered for bail.