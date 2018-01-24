Local manufacturer Griswold becomes SRM Concrete

Historic City News has learned that the business assets of local concrete manufacturer, Griswold Concrete, located at 201 Concourse Drive in Elkton, and 11660 Camden Road in Jacksonville, have been purchased by Tennessee based concrete manufacturer, SRM Concrete.

This acquisition supports SRM’s previous purchase of the ready-mix division of Florida Roads in the Jacksonville area. Griswold Concrete will begin operating under the SRM name immediately.

“We are very pleased with this acquisition,” said Jeff Hollingshead, CEO of SRM Concrete. “This is a thriving market, one that we are very excited to be expanding our footprint in. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-level of customer service and high-quality concrete.”

SRM, also known as Smyrna Ready Mix, is a family-owned, family run business founded in 2000 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Griswold, a family owned concrete manufacturer, has been in business since 1989 with locations in Jacksonville and St. Augustine Florida. SRM currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

“The addition of Griswold adds to our company’s current operations strategy by enhancing our plant network throughout the Florida market,” said Mike Zagula, COO of SRM Concrete. “We look forward to working with our new co-workers and customers. We fully intend on retaining everyone from the Griswold staff and to bring new jobs to the area.”

To learn more about the company, or to see a list of locations, you can visit their website.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments