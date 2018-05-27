Local resident killed in ATV crash at Dunns Creek State Park

Three local friends were riding a 2016 Canam Defender ATV traveling south on a dirt trail inside the Dunns Creek State Park last night, according a report received by Historic City News from the Florida Highway Patrol this morning.

The State Park is located north of Sisco Road and east of US-17 in Putnam County. At about 8:15 p.m., their vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the passengers, 22-year-old Katelynn Marie Sullivan of St Augustine.

The driver of the ATV, 23-year-old Sarah Ellen Edmonds of Jacksonville and her sister, 22-year-old Shannon Elizabeth Edmonds of St Augustine, received only minor injuries in the crash.

Sullivan was pinned underneath the overturned vehicle for an extended period before being transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center, homicide investigators reported. She later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is continuing, and alcohol has not yet been ruled out as a contributing factor. None of the girls was wearing a helmet or seatbelts, according to the preliminary report, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

