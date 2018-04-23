Local teen arrested in parking lot brawl

Two teens have been identified, the oldest of the two arrested, in connection with a fight that erupted last week between a group of several teens and a store employee at a KFC located on US-1 South.

St Johns County deputies have been investigating this crime that was captured by a witness on cellphone video and then posted to Facebook.

According to a store employee, several young male teenagers entered the store. An incident in the restroom with a KFC employee resulted in a verbal argument, which turned physical. The video showed the physical fight which began inside and spilled over into the parking lot.

As the disturbance escalated the restaurant manager attempted to make the subjects leave the parking lot. She can be seen in the video being struck by one of the two teens that have been identified.

Arrested in the early morning hours Saturday was, 18-year-old Lawrence Franklin Milligan who resides at 433 Lena Street in Saint Augustine. Milligan was charged with disorderly conduct, brawling and fighting and first-degree misdemeanor battery. He was released from custody Saturday afternoon after posting a $1,250 bond.

