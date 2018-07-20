Local trespasser wanted in attempted homicide investigation

A clerk working at Circle K gas and convenience store, on SR-16 along the I-95 corridor, called the sheriff’s office late Tuesday evening to report that a man entered the store and went directly into the bathroom, where he locked the door and remained for about an hour. The employee requested the man leave the restroom and property, but he refused to respond or leave.

When deputies arrived on scene, they approached the trespasser and reportedly spent more than 15-minutes, “attempting to create a dialogue”, however, he would neither speak to them, nor would he leave when instructed.

The man was taken into custody and booked under the name “John Doe” on local charges of trespassing, by failing to leave private property upon an order by the owner, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing an officer without violence, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

All attempts to identify the man using latent fingerprint technology failed to obtain results, which indicated that he may have no criminal background — that is, until Thursday.

That’s when a Florida Department of Transportation “Road Ranger” stopped at the scene of an abandoned car on I-95. Upon conducting a tag check, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen and the occupant was wanted in connection to an attempted homicide in Brevard County, Florida.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper arrived and assisted the Road Ranger until sheriff’s investigators could arrive. The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s office for forensic processing. Using the information obtained from the vehicle, Palm Bay Police Department investigators were able to provide a description and photograph of their suspect.

That information was shared with patrol deputies. Upon seeing the bulletin, Deputy Paul Miranda recognized the Brevard County man as the same man who had been arrested two days earlier at Circle K. Using the new information, law enforcement was able to confirm that the man in custody was 20-year-old Julian V Lopez who resides at 1511 Fairlee Ave NW in Palm Bay.

After his first appearance on local charges, bond was set at $1,000 per offense, $2,000 total, and a detainer was placed by Brevard County that will cause Lopez to be held, even if he is able to post bond. Lopez remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility at this time.