Long enters guilty plea to making false FEMA claim

Historic City News learned Wednesday that suspended St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board member Deltra L. Long has entered a guilty plea to felony charges of making a false property damage claim to the federal government.

It the judge accepts the negotiated plea, Long will avoid prosecution on additional charges of theft of government funds. Long was indicted on all charges in June by a federal grand jury.

According to the indictment, Long gave a false home address to get Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance after Hurricane Matthew. The 66-year-old Long could be sentenced to five years in prison, ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, be subject to supervised probation, and she may be forced to make restitution.

St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver said of the retired St. Johns County school guidance counselor, although she was suspended in June, it was from a volunteer board and Long’s position was unpaid.

No sentencing date has been set.