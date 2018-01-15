Martin Luther King, Jr. forever changed our nation

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who forever changed our nation.

Florida 7th District Senator Travis Hutson, reminded Historic City News readers this morning that Dr. King was a minister and social activist who played a vital role in the American Civil Rights movement.

“He was courageous and had an unwavering commitment to speak out in the face of adversity and injustice,” Hutson recalled.

During the historic March on Washington in 1963, Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. In 1983, legislation was signed creating a federal holiday on the third Monday in January in observance of Dr. King’s birthday. In 1994, the King Holiday and Service Act was passed by Congress, officially designating the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday as a national day of service.

Dr. King once said, “Everybody can be great — because everybody can serve.” All Americans are encouraged to participate in community service projects that bring us closer together and help strengthen our communities.

Let us continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King through our commitment to serve and to always strive to do what is right.

