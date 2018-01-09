Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend events may affect traffic

The City of St Augustine informed local Historic City News reporters that there are two planned events likely to affect traffic for brief periods over the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

These events are set for Saturday, January 13 and Monday, January 15.

Right to Life March

Saturday January 13 beginning at 11:20 a.m.

The walking procession begins at 11:20 a.m. from the Mission Nombre de Dios on San Marco Avenue, then continues along South Castillo Drive and St. George Street, to the Plaza de la Constitucion for an event lasting until 2:00 p.m. During the procession, which lasts less than 30-minutes, vehicular traffic along San Marco Avenue, south of Mission Avenue, will be interrupted.

To avoid delays during the event, motorists may wish to use Ponce de Leon Boulevard rather than San Marco Avenue. Please use caution in the vicinity of the Plaza from noon until approximately 2:00 p.m. because of the increased number of pedestrians in the area.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance

Monday January 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The walking procession begins at 11:30 a.m. from St. Paul’s AME Church, 85 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, then continues along to King Street, heading east to the Plaza de la Constitucion for an event lasting until 2:00 p.m. During the procession, which lasts about 15-minutes, vehicular traffic along Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and King Street will be interrupted.

Motorists may wish to use alternative routes to avoid delays. Please use caution in the vicinity of the Plaza from noon until approximately 2:00 p.m. because of the increased number of pedestrians in the area.

