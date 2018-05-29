Mayor presents honors to local graduating seniors

For more than 20 years, the St. Augustine City Commission has recognized a graduating senior from St Johns County High Schools with its annual Citizenship Award.

Historic City News is pleased to report that earlier this month, on Monday, May 14, 2018 in the Alcazar Room of City Hall, eight new graduates were honored. Each recipient is nominated by organizations from within the school with the final selection being made by the schools’ administration.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this time of year is to see the youth of our community complete one stage of their life and cross the threshold into another stage,” Mayor Nancy Shaver told the audience. “It is an honor for me to take a few moments to recognize some of the outstanding seniors from our county’s high schools and to wish them well on their graduation.”

Honored graduates from the Class of 2018:

Bartram Trail High School – Lana Sumner-Borema

Creekside High School – Reesa Zaifert

Florida School for the Blind – Milliken Bartlett

Allen D. Nease High School – Nhan Thi Hoai Nguyen

Ponte Vedra High School – Victor Manly

Augustine High School – Kaylee Poirier

Johns Technical High School – Thomas Adkison

Joseph Academy – Johanna Ceballos

The award is a way to recognize a student’s commitment to service to others, including fellow students and their community. Recipients receive a commemorative plaque, a lapel pin depicting the city’s coat of arms, and a $200 scholarship to assist in costs associated with further education.

