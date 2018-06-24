Meet Republican candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday June 26 at 6:30 pm, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Chairman Lance Thate announced that Colonel Mike McCalister, a Republican candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will be the special guest speaker.

Colonel McCalister served honorably in the Army Reserves, Army National Guard and on active duty for a total of 33-years. He retired in 2005, and is currently the owner-operator of a small tree farm in Plant City, FL.

If elected as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, McCalister says he will be committed to protecting Florida families. His responsibilities will include food safety, nutrition and wellness, agricultural water policy, licensing, and inspections of food establishments.

During Tuesday’s meeting, McCalister examines the future of America. He will discuss the importance of preserving Christian values, and of protecting the First and Second Amendments to the United States Constitution.

“Our forefathers fought fiercely for our freedoms, and it is our responsibility to keep them,” McCalister said.

The meeting will be open to both members and guests. Attendance is free of charge and you are invited to bring a friend. A question and answer period will follow the presentation, time permitting.

