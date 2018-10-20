Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend a special open meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, October 23rd beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The Saint Augustine Tea Party will be conducting a “Meet Your Local Candidate Forum” to give you the opportunity to meet and question the candidates who are seeking your vote. All candidates are invited and will be given time to address the audience.

Do you know each of the candidates on your ballot for the November 2018 General Election? What are their values and priorities? Are they well qualified to serve in the position they seek?

We encourage all St Johns County residents to attend and actively participate Tuesday evening.

Saint Augustine Tea Party chairman Lance Thate said, “Please join us for a very educational and informative evening and bring a friend. There is no admission charge, and we are open to the public.”