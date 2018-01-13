Meetings scheduled for the week of January 15, 2018

CITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE
THROUGH FRIDAY, January 19, 2018
As of Wednesday, January 10, 2018
|MONDAY, January 15, 2018
|City Hall will be closed in observance of
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|TUESDAY, January 16, 2018
|NO MEETINGS SCHEDULED AS OF THIS DATE January 10, 2018
|WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018
8:00 A.M.
|City Commission Special Meeting
The Alcazar Room City Hall
|WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018
2:00 P.M.
|Civil Service Board Meeting Human Resources Conference Room Lobby D, 2nd Floor, City Hall
|THURSDAY, January 18, 2018
1:00 P.M.
|Historic Architectural Review Board
The Alcazar Room
City Hall
|FRIDAY, January 19, 2018
8:30 A.M.
|Development Review Committee* Planning and Building Conference Room City Hall
*Agenda available in the Planning and Building Department
Please note that one or more members of the St. Augustine City Commission or its appointed boards or committees may attend these meetings and participate, however they may not engage in discussion or debate amongst themselves on any issue that will likely come before their respective elected or appointed body.
Historic City News readers and the public are invited to attend.
In accordance with Florida Statute 286.0105 should anyone decide to appeal any decision made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, a verbatim record of the proceedings may need to be ensured which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
In accordance with the American’s with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone: Darlene Galambos, City Clerk (904) 209-4207; or 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.
CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, Lobby B, Second Floor, City Hall, 904/825-1007