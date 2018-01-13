Meetings scheduled for the week of January 15, 2018

C I TY OF ST. AUGUSTINE

THROUGH FRIDAY, January 19, 2018

As of Wednesday, January 10, 2018

MONDAY, January 15, 2018 City Hall will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day TUESDAY, January 16, 2018 NO MEETINGS SCHEDULED AS OF THIS DATE January 10, 2018 WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018 8:00 A.M. City Commission Special Meeting The Alcazar Room City Hall WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018 2:00 P.M. Civil Service Board Meeting Human Resources Conference Room Lobby D, 2nd Floor, City Hall THURSDAY, January 18, 2018 1:00 P.M. Historic Architectural Review Board The Alcazar Room City Hall FRIDAY, January 19, 2018 8:30 A.M. Development Review Committee* Planning and Building Conference Room City Hall *Agenda available in the Planning and Building Department

Please note that one or more members of the St. Augustine City Commission or its appointed boards or committees may attend these meetings and participate, however they may not engage in discussion or debate amongst themselves on any issue that will likely come before their respective elected or appointed body.

Historic City News readers and the public are invited to attend.

In accordance with Florida Statute 286.0105 should anyone decide to appeal any decision made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, a verbatim record of the proceedings may need to be ensured which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the American’s with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone: Darlene Galambos, City Clerk (904) 209-4207; or 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, Lobby B, Second Floor, City Hall, 904/825-1007

