Methamphetamine distribution conspiracy interrupted

Earlier today, Maria Chapa Lopez, US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, notified Historic City News that a St Augustine man and fifteen other individuals, including several members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, have been charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the indictments, the defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine to individuals and groups in the Middle District of Florida, including to members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Lopez announced the unsealing of three indictments charging the following individuals with the listed federal criminal violations:

Indictment One Name Age/City Charge Barbara Caylor-Hernandeza/k/a Barba/k/a Barbie 47, Ormond Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Ramiro Fraire-Chavarria 44, Dalton, GA Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Michael Babin 47, Daytona Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Melanie Kerr 28, Daytona Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Keith Simmons 41, Oak Hill, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine Carla Ray 51, Oak Hill, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Spencer Burkard 49, New Smyrna Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine Robert Foster 37, St. Augustine, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine Daniel Barbarino 54, Daytona Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Andrew Shettlera/k/a “Yeti” 33, Palm Coast, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Brian Burta/k/a “Sledge” 47, Port Orange, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Lawrence Sann 55, Bunnell, FL Conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine Indictment Two Name Age/City Charge Keith Kirchoff 40, Key West, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; use and carry of a firearm in relation to, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of, a drug trafficking crime Andrew Shettlera/k/a “Yeti” 33, Palm Coast, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Michael Andrewsa/k/a “Clutch” 33, Palm Coast, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Indictment Three Name Age/City Charge Cindy Bledsoe 30, Daytona Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine Jason Stringer 38, Daytona Beach, FL Conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine Michael Andrewsa/k/a “Clutch” 33, Palm Coast, FL Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

If convicted on all counts, Kirchoff, Andrews, Shettler, Bledsoe, Caylor-Hernandez, Fraire-Chavarria, Babin, Kerr, Simmons, Ray, Burkard, Foster, Barbarino, and Burt each face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Sann and Stringer each face a maximum penalty of 40 years’ imprisonment.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Daytona Beach Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sean P. Shecter.