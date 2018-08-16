Methamphetamine distribution conspiracy interrupted

Earlier today, Maria Chapa Lopez, US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, notified Historic City News that a St Augustine man and fifteen other individuals, including several members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, have been charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the indictments, the defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine to individuals and groups in the Middle District of Florida, including to members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Lopez announced the unsealing of three indictments charging the following individuals with the listed federal criminal violations:

Indictment One
NameAge/CityCharge
Barbara Caylor-Hernandeza/k/a Barba/k/a Barbie47, Ormond Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Ramiro Fraire-Chavarria44, Dalton, GAConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Michael Babin47, Daytona Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Melanie Kerr28, Daytona Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Keith Simmons41, Oak Hill, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine
Carla Ray51, Oak Hill, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Spencer Burkard49, New Smyrna Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine
Robert Foster37, St. Augustine, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine
Daniel Barbarino54, Daytona Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Andrew Shettlera/k/a “Yeti”33, Palm Coast, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Brian Burta/k/a “Sledge”47, Port Orange, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Lawrence Sann55, Bunnell, FLConspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
Indictment Two
NameAge/CityCharge
Keith Kirchoff40, Key West, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; use and carry of a firearm in relation to, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of, a drug trafficking crime
Andrew Shettlera/k/a “Yeti”33, Palm Coast, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Michael Andrewsa/k/a “Clutch”33, Palm Coast, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Indictment Three
NameAge/CityCharge
Cindy Bledsoe30, Daytona Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine
Jason Stringer38, Daytona Beach, FLConspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine
Michael Andrewsa/k/a “Clutch”33, Palm Coast, FLConspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

If convicted on all counts, Kirchoff, Andrews, Shettler, Bledsoe, Caylor-Hernandez, Fraire-Chavarria, Babin, Kerr, Simmons, Ray, Burkard, Foster, Barbarino, and Burt each face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Sann and Stringer each face a maximum penalty of 40 years’ imprisonment.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Daytona Beach Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sean P. Shecter.

