Miele announces his campaign for Mosquito Control

July 1, 2018 Editorials

SPECIAL OFFER FOR HISTORIC CITY NEWS READERS

PETER MIELE

Peter Miele announced to Historic City News that he is running for Seat 4 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District. He made the following statements to introduce himself and his campaign to our readers.

I have been a full-time resident of St. Johns County for over 20 years. My lovely wife of 47 years and I have 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. I love this community and am so blessed to have my family living and raising their families in St. Johns County.

Prior to living in St. Augustine, I loved this area so much that I have been vacationing here with my family since the 1970’s and have personally witnessed the growth we have experienced and its impact on our community.

I am a lover of cars, specifically older cars and animals, especially my dogs, chickens and my cat, Skeeter. I am Mr. Fix-It of anything and have always had a passion for helping others. My passion for helping other people carries through my everyday life. Over the past several decades I have served the Northeast Florida community on large and small not-for-profit boards of directors.

I have spent a majority of my adult life in the customer service industry, having spent over 30 years in management with Publix Super Markets. I understand the value of a community who respects their citizens, (customers and employees), as well as the importance of community feedback and quality workplace environment.

Unlike other candidates in this race, I hold a license with the State of Florida as a public health applicator and I am also a certified trainer for the Integrated Mosquito Management Curriculum. I have attended The Anastasia Mosquito Control District Arbovirus Surveillance and Mosquito Control Workshop. I was previously an employee of St. Johns County Anastasia Mosquito Control District where I was involved in all aspects of Mosquito Control in St. Johns County. I believe in a quality improvement process, where those who do the work effectively have a say in how the process can be improved.

I understand the tremendous impact mosquitoes can have on our daily lives in St. Johns County. Not only are mosquitos a nuisance, but they have the potential to spread certain diseases if a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

I am looking for your vote, so I can use my experience and knowledge to serve all of St Johns County and Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 4.

Approved and paid for by Peter M Miele for Anastasia Mosquito Control District non-partisan Seat 4

Let us know what you think >>