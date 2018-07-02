Miele announces his campaign for Mosquito Control

Peter Miele announced to Historic City News that he is running for Seat 4 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District. He made the following statements to introduce himself and his campaign to our readers.

I have been a full-time resident of St. Johns County for over 20 years. My lovely wife of 47 years and I have 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. I love this community and am so blessed to have my family living and raising their families in St. Johns County.

Prior to living in St. Augustine, I loved this area so much that I have been vacationing here with my family since the 1970’s and have personally witnessed the growth we have experienced and its impact on our community.

I am a lover of cars, specifically older cars and animals, especially my dogs, chickens and my cat, Skeeter. I am Mr. Fix-It of anything and have always had a passion for helping others. My passion for helping other people carries through my everyday life. Over the past several decades I have served the Northeast Florida community on large and small not-for-profit boards of directors.

I have spent a majority of my adult life in the customer service industry, having spent over 30 years in management with Publix Super Markets. I understand the value of a community who respects their citizens, (customers and employees), as well as the importance of community feedback and quality workplace environment.

Unlike other candidates in this race, I hold a license with the State of Florida as a public health applicator and I am also a certified trainer for the Integrated Mosquito Management Curriculum. I have attended The Anastasia Mosquito Control District Arbovirus Surveillance and Mosquito Control Workshop. I was previously an employee of St. Johns County Anastasia Mosquito Control District where I was involved in all aspects of Mosquito Control in St. Johns County. I believe in a quality improvement process, where those who do the work effectively have a say in how the process can be improved.

I understand the tremendous impact mosquitoes can have on our daily lives in St. Johns County. Not only are mosquitos a nuisance, but they have the potential to spread certain diseases if a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

I am looking for your vote, so I can use my experience and knowledge to serve all of St Johns County and Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 4.

Approved and paid for by Peter M Miele for Anastasia Mosquito Control District non-partisan Seat 4