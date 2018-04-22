Military veterans could get free one-year gym membership

Carter Davis, CEO and Founder of Oregon-based 501c3 nonprofit “Lift for the 22”, a national organization providing one-year gym memberships to military veterans, announced to local Historic City News reporters that they have partnered with Anytime Fitness in St Augustine in the fight against veteran suicide.

Effective immediately, the owners of Anytime Fitness have donated five one-year gym memberships to “Lift for the 22” to be given to local at-risk veterans. Ritchie Yu told local reporters that veterans can apply for these memberships online at liftforthe22.org.

“All veterans of all eras are eligible for these memberships,” Yu said. “The partnership aims to fight veteran suicide and increase the health and wellness of the veteran community locally.”

Fitness facilities all over the country are bringing veterans together under this program knowing the importance this gesture will make in their lives. Yu says that the cost to provide free memberships to veterans is small compared to the benefit of their service to our nation.

