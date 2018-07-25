More than 20,000 county voters mailed absentee ballots today

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reported to Historic City News that her office mailed 23,000 requested “vote-by-mail” ballots for the August 28th Primary Election. According to the Supervisor, voters should begin receiving them on Saturday.

Visit the Elections Office website at www.votesjc.com and use the online form to request your ballot or you can call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238 for additional assistance.

“Florida is a no excuse state, and any registered voter can request a ballot to vote by mail,” Oakes told editor Michael Gold earlier today. “It’s not too late to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Primary Election. The deadline for requesting the ballot for this election is August 22nd at 5:00 p.m.”

Once you have completed the ballot, it is important that you return your ballot to the Elections Office in time to be counted. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 28, 2018, to be counted.

There are several options for you to return your ballot — in addition to returning it by mail.

Use one of our convenient red drop boxes at all public libraries, the Tax Collector offices in Ponte Vedra Beach or Julington Creek, or at St Augustine Beach City Hall. They will be available beginning Friday, July 27, 2018 through 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday August 28, 2018.

There is a 24-hour drop box in front of the Elections Office.