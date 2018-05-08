Murder charge reduced to manslaughter with a firearm

Jordan Leigh Henries, indicted by a St Johns County Grand Jury in March 2017, pled “no contest” in circuit court Monday to reduced charges of manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony. She had been indicted on a single count of second-degree murder; stemming from the shooting death of 29-year-old Jeffrey “Stephen” Lee.

Per the terms of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Howard Maltz will decide Henries’ sentence; within the range of 10 to 20 years in prison.

According to the St Augustine Police Department, at about 5:00 p.m., on Thursday March 9, 2017, Jessica Henries called her sister, Jordan, and their mother, 61-year-old Deborah Hoffman Henries; informing them that Lee had returned to her apartment, despite a trespass warning, and started trouble with her again.

Both traveled to the apartment to assist Jessica. However, shortly after their arrival, an additional confrontation occurred — this time between them and Lee. During this additional confrontation, police believe Jordan Henries shot and killed Lee.

Henries was located by police in Daytona Beach after being indicted. She voluntarily returned to St Augustine where she was served the arrest warrant. Historic City News learned that Henries has been out on bond and subject to GPS monitoring since June 2017. She must return to court for sentencing on June 15, 2018. Should she fail to appear for sentencing, she could face a maximum sentence of 30 years, Maltz said.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments