Music by the Sea kicks off May 16th at Pier Park

The iconic Music by the Sea free concert series is returning to the St Johns County Pier Park starting Wednesday May 16th and Historic City News readers are invited to attend. The series is presented as a community service by the Saint Augustine Beach Civic Association.

This season will include the 16th annual appearance by the very popular “Those Guys”, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and newcomers to the series country & southern rock band “Ken Yarbrough and Southern Tide”.

“Our concert series includes 17 shows this year and includes a few new bands and several that our patrons will be familiar with,” said concert co-producer, Michael Longstreet. “We’re very excited about this year’s diverse and entertaining lineup. As in years past, a local eatery will also serve an optional meal each week.”

The Civic Association has again put together a free parking and shuttle bus program to help make getting to and from the concert easier. SABCA President Bill Jones and Friends of Scenic A1A President Bill McClure have worked together to put together a shuttle program that will move patrons from City Hall and Ron Parker Park to the concert site.

“Many of our concert patrons walk from hotels, condos and their homes while others drive in from surrounding areas like Palm Coast, Palatka and Jacksonville. This program will allow day trippers to park free, hop on an air-conditioned bus and get dropped off at the concert site”, Jones said. “It will help relieve some of the parking pressure in and around Pier Park and will certainly improve the visitor experience.”

Music by the Sea is paid for by the Civic Association through the operation of the Wednesday Market, several great sponsors, and, in part, by a grant from the St Johns County Tourist Development Council. A complete list of sponsors, bands, restaurants and more can be found at the event web site www.freebeachconcerts.com

