Nights of Lights 25th Edition just six-weeks away

Six weeks from today, on Saturday, November 17th, is Light-Up! Night, the start of the 25th year of Nights of Lights and the Historic City News readers are getting ready. St. Augustine’s city-wide, holiday lighting displays will begin on the Saturday before Thanksgiving with the celebration of Light-Up! Night.

Crews from the Streets and Grounds Division of the Public Works Department started this week stringing lights throughout the majestic oak trees in the Plaza de la Constitucion, and the city’s contractor, Angels in the Architecture, is wrapping palm trees and outlining buildings with lights in preparation for the annual event.

In order to access the Plaza, it is necessary for city crews to partially block traffic lanes adjacent to the Plaza in the late afternoon and early evening, so drivers are asked to exercise extra caution in the area.

City officials also announced the return of the popular Park & Ride shuttle during Nights of Lights Festivities. The shuttle, first launched during Nights of Lights in 2016, will operate this year from 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and from two parking locations north of downtown:

• St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

• San Marco Parking Lot, 301 San Marco Avenue

For maps, program information, and shuttle schedules visit CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.