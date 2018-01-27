Nights of Lights concludes Wednesday January 31

The 24th annual Nights of Lights ends next Wednesday, January 31st, which means there are just a few more nights for Historic City News readers to enjoy the brilliance of the Nation’s Oldest City outlined by millions of white holiday lights.

As it has for nearly a quarter of a century, the City of St. Augustine is responsible for the installation and maintenance of displays on over 100 public properties, and financial support for the program comes from the city and the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council. But the enormous impact of the Nights of Lights is dependent on the participation of private property owners who willingly participate in the program at their own expense.

And just as wide spread participation is the key to the success of the Nights of Lights, cooperation is important now as displays are turned off. According to the city’s ordinances, “exterior display of holiday lights within historic districts is allowed only during the holiday season from the third Saturday of November of each year through January 31.”

The start of the Nights of Lights’ 25th season, its silver anniversary, will be on Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 17, 2018, but there is still time to enjoy St. Augustine in the glow of holiday lights before this season concludes next Wednesday.

To see the hundreds of Nights of Lights related social media posts shared with the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, visit www.NightsOfLights.com.

