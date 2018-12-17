North Davis Shores presentation Thursday night

One of the City of St Augustine’s overabundance of consultants will present mobility recommendations for the North Davis Shores Neighborhood during a public meeting Thursday evening. Topics will include parking, yellow curbing, and speed management.

Historic City News readers are invited to attend. Participation is not limited to the residents of the North Davis Shores neighborhood. This meeting is open to the public.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street in St Augustine, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The presentation by POND, the city’s consultant, will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Additional information is available from the City of St Augustine by visiting their website at CityStAugMobility.com. Requests may be directed by telephone to 904.209.4211 or send an email to Mobility@CityStAug.com