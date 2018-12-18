Obituary: Jeffery Wilson Carroll

Deputy Sheriff Jeffery Wilson Carroll died Friday evening, December 14, 2018, in St Augustine. He was born September 5, 1971, and was 47-years-old.

Visitation for friends and family has been scheduled for Thursday evening at Craig Funeral Home, December 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A sheriff’s department spokesman says they, too, are mourning the loss of their deputy and thanked the public for their condolences. Many members of the local law enforcement community began wearing or displaying a shrouded badge this weekend, indicating that a law enforcement officer has passed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home, located at 1475 Old Dixie Highway in St Augustine, with private burial to follow at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road.