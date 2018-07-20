Only 10-days left to register to vote in Primary Election

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reminds Historic City News readers that new voter registrations and party changes for the August 28, 2018 Primary Election must be completed by Monday July 30th.

Election Day is August 28th, but voting begins on Friday July 27th through Election Day for vote-by-mail (absentee) voters, who will find specially designated RED VOTE-BY-MAIL DROP BOXES conveniently located at all St Johns County public libraries, St Augustine Beach City Hall, tax collector’s offices in Julington Creek and Ponte Vedra Beach, as well as a 24-HOUR drop box located outside the Supervisor of Elections Office at 4455 Avenue “A”, Suite 101, St Augustine.

In-person early voting will be available at the following locations on Saturday August 18th through Saturday August 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily:

Supervisor of Elections Office

4455 Avenue A #101

Augustine, FL 32095

Julington Creek Ann Ex

725 Flora Branch Blvd.

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Ponte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Blvd

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 South

St Augustine, FL 32086

St Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A South

Augustine, FL 32080

W E Harris Community Center

400 E. Harris St.

Hastings, FL 32145

A wealth of information is available anytime on the Supervisor of Election’s website www.votesjc.com or call during business hours 904.823.2238