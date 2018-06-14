Opening Doors: Community Resource List for St Johns County

As a service to residents of St Augustine and St Johns County in need, Historic City News has compiled the following list of contacts who can assist in obtaining various essential services.

For 24-hour information and referral assistance, call United Way of St Johns County from any local telephone by dialing “211”. You can also reach out to Home Again St Johns Inc. Visit their facility at 1850 SR-207 in St Augustine for help connecting with many services offered in our community. They can be reached by telephone at 904-687-6043 or by e-mail at homeagainstjohnsoutreach1@gmail.com or ellenwalden@live.com. They can be reached on their website at www.homeagainsj.org or on facebook.

EDUCATION/EMPLOYMENT

CareerSource NEFL Career Center…………… (904) 819-0231 (Formerly Work Source) Services: Employment, training, and support services for clients, including Veterans. Hours: M-F, 8-5 pm. Address: 525 State Road 16, Suite 109, St. Augustine, FL

First Coast Technical College…………………. (904) 547-3283 Services: Career and technical education. Financial aid available. Programs can be completed in 18 mos. or less. Hours: (Jun-Jul) M-F, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, (Aug-May) 7:30 am – 5 pm. Address: 2980 Collins Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084

Goodwill Job Junction………………………….. (904) 829-2889 Services: Job search assistance, resume preparation, career consultation, workshops. Hours: M–F, 8:30 am – 4 pm. (Closed 1-1:30 for lunch). Address: 2005 Hwy US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Labor Finders……………………………………… (904) 825-2115 Services: Daily work for daily pay! Applications accepted Mon – Friday, 6 am – 6 pm. Address: 1333 Old Dixie Hwy, Unit #1, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Labor Ready………………………………………… (904) 824-6606 Services: Job search assistance and placement. Hours: 5:30 am – 6:30 pm. Please bring two forms of ID, must have your own transportation and be able to receive text messages. Address: 3760 N Ponce de Leon Blvd., St. Augustine 32084

Learn to Read of St. Johns County………….. (904) 826-0011 Services: Work with all levels of reading and math skills. 1on1 tutoring adults and teens in reading, writing, math, and English as a Second Language. Preparation for TABE and GED. Hours: M – F, 10 am – 4 pm. Address: 70 South Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Gerard Campus…………… (904) 829-5516 Services: Accredited private high school & housing for teens who are pregnant or raising children Address: 1405 US Highway 1 S, St. Augustine 32084

St. Johns County School District ASSIST(904) 547-7593 Services: Assisting with services needed for school-age children and families living in a shelter, motel, vehicle, campground, on the street, abandoned building or living with someone else. Hours: M – F, 8 – 5 pm. Address: 40 Orange St., St. Augustine

St. Johns County School District Head Start………. (904) 547-7593 Services: FREE federally funded, school-based, child development program offering comprehensive services for eligible three-to-five year-old children and their families, living in St. Johns County. Address: The Webster School, 420 North Orange St., St. Augustine 32084

FOOD/NUTRITION

Bayview Charities………………………… (904) 829-6514 Services: Food Pantry with nonperishable items. Mon – Fri. by appt. Address: 169 Martin Luther King Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Catholic Charities…………………………. (904) 829-6300 Services: Emergency assistance with food for families with children and the elderly, disabled, and individuals in need. Hours: Monday and Wednesday 10 am – 12 pm and 1 pm to 3 pm. Address: 3940 Lewis Speedway, Suite 2103, and St. Augustine

Family Worship Center………………….. (904) 819-9970 Services: Family Bags and individual day bags – Thursdays at 10 amAddress: 2040 State Road 207, St. Augustine, FL 32086

First United Methodist Church……….. (904) 829-3459 Services: Provides bag lunches, Hours: Mon- Fri 9:30 -11:30. Address: 118 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Florida Department of Children and Families… (866) 762-2237 Services: Provides Food Stamps to low income families. www. myflorida.com/accessflorida/

Helping Hands Food Ministry…………… (904) 315-7220 serving anyone in urgent need of a “helping hand”. Feeding the hungry every Saturday 9 – 11:00 am. Address: 6 May Street (Road to Vilano, off of San Marco), St. Augustine, FL 32084

HASJ DINING WITH DIGNITY……………….. (904) 687-6043 Services: Hot meal served at 6:00 pm nightly on the corner of Bridge & Granada Streets, St. Augustine, FL 32084

HASJ DINING WITH DIGNITY………….. (904) 687-6043 Services: Hot meal served at 4:30 pm, Sun, Wed, and FRI only. Address: 1850 State Road 207, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Our Lady of Good Counsel Food Pantry (904) 824-8688 Serving those in need in zip codes 32092 and 32095 – 3rd Saturday of each month from 10 am – 12 pm and the Tuesday before that date, from 5 pm – 7 pm. Address: 5950 SR 16, St. Augustine, FL 32092

St. Augustine Christian Service Center .(904) 808-1557 Services: Offers a food pantry for people in need. Hours by appt. Mon – Thu 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Address: 78 Master Drive, Bldg. B, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Francis House …………………………..(904) 829-8937 Services: Lunch served daily from 11 am to 12 pm. Food Baskets – Monday, Wednesday & Friday 12 – 2 pm. Address: 70 Washington St., St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Johns Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry…….. (904) 824-2070 Services: Offers emergency food assistance to residents of St. Johns County. Hours: M – F, 1 pm – 4 pm. Address: 12 Madeore Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Salvation Army Food Pantry …………..(904) 819-9821 (St. Augustine Social Services Office) Services: Emergency Food Pantry. Call for Appointment! Address: 1850 S. R. 207, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Shepherd’s Haven Food Pantry ……….(904) 697-1951 Services: USDA & FOOD COMMODITIES distributed to St. Johns County Residents. MON 11 am– 4:30 pm and WED 10 – 430 pm; SHIRT AND SHOES REQUIRED. Address: 400 E. Harris Street, Hastings, FL 32145

HEALTH/MENTAL HEALTH

Azalea Health ………………………………(904) 829-2782 Services: Diagnosis and treatment of illnesses & minor injuries, annual checkups, preventive services & screenings, chronic disease management. Hours: M – F, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Walkins welcome, same-day appointments available, reduced fees for qualified patients. NEW Address: 105 Whitehall Dr, Suite 109

Betty Griffin House ……………………….(904) 824-1555 Services: 24-hour hotline, counseling, advocacy for domestic and sexual violence victims; rape crisis unit. Address: 1375 Arapaho Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084

EPIC Recovery Center …………………….(904) 417-7100 Services: Offering detoxification, residential, and outpatient treatment services. Address: 3574 US 1 South, Suite 111, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Children’s Home Society’s SJC…….(904)794-0268 Healthy Families : Comprehensive assessment of pregnant & new mothers (w/babies up to 3 months old) in order to link to community services and be considered for the voluntary & free Home Visitation Program 25 Deltona Blvd. Suite 5 St. Augustine 32086 email: Richard.zicht@chsfl.org Children’s Home Society’s counseling …. (904)794-0268 Outpatient counseling for children and families Email: Jessica.henderson@chsfl.org

EPIC Behavioral Healthcare…………………. (904) 829-2273 Services: Prevention and treatment of substance use disorders and related problem behaviors through assessment and evaluation, crisis intervention, individual and group counseling, and educational programs for adults and youth. Hours: 8:30 am – 5:30 pm. Address: 1400 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine

Flagler Hospital…………………………………. (904) 819-5155 Services: Hospital and Emergency Room. Hours: M–F, 8–7:30. Address: 400 Health Park Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Good Samaritan’s Wildflower Clinic……….. (904) 829-1962 Services: Free medical and dental services for residents of St. Johns County who are medically uninsured and unable to afford health care. Hours: (Medical) Walk-in basis on Thu evenings and Sat mornings. Call for Appt. (Dental) call 829-1962 or check www.goodsamstaug.org\ Address: 268 Herbert Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans…………. (904) 396-8750 Services: Healthcare, Outreach, Case Management and Housing services. Please call for outreach schedule!

JACKSONVILLE VET CENTER……………………… (904) 232-3621 Services: Provides readjustment counseling to war-zone veterans and their families. Also, military sexual trauma counseling for all veterans. For local appointments, please call!

Life Services ………………………………………..(904) 429-0159 Services: Pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, options counseling, abstinence education, couples counseling, referrals, mentoring, post adoption healing support, and parenting and life skills classes Address: 27 Sevilla St, St Augustine, FL 32084

SMA Behavioral Healthcare…………………. (904) 209-6233 (24/7 Access number: 800-539-4228) Services: Integrated mental health and substance abuse services to include medication management, individual & group counseling, case management for children, adolescents, and adults. Hours: Mon – Fri 8a – 5p; Walk-in Screenings: 8a – 4p. NEW Address: 200 San Sebastian View, Suite 2102, St. Augustine, FL 32084

VA Clinic…………………………………………….. (904)829-0814 Services: For veterans; general medical and mental health services. Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am – 4:30 pm. Address: 195 Southpark BLVD Augustine, FL 32084

HOUSING

Alpha Omega Miracle Home …………………. (904) 823-8588 Services: Transitional supportive housing and permanent supportive housing for single mothers (18 and over), their children, and senior women facing homelessness. Address: 1797 Old Moultrie Rd, Suite 107, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Betty Griffin House ……………………………….(904) 824-1555 Services: Emergency shelter and transitional housing to victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. Address: Outreach Office – 1375 Arapaho Ave., St. Augustine 32084

Emergency Services and Homeless Coalition (904) 819-0059 Services: Housing supportive services for qualified homeless families with minor children only. Address: 62 Chapin Street, St. Augustine FL 32084

First United Methodist Church ………………… (904) 829-3459 Services: Cold-night shelter hours (temperature at or below, 32 degrees). Address: 118 King St., St. Augustine

St. Francis House…………………………………. (904) 829-8937 Services: Alcohol and drug free emergency shelter for current homeless men and women; emergency shelter for families with children and transitional housing for homeless persons with reliable income. Case management and referral services. Restrictions: Cannot have outstanding warrants or be a registered sex offender. Address: 70 Washington Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Gerard Campus……………………………….. (904) 829-5516 Services: Housing and education for pregnant mothers ages 12 –19 in crisis, and their babies. For ALL women – free pregnancy testing, sonograms, counseling and referral services. Sonograms by appt. only. Address: 1405 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Vets 4 Vets…………………………………………. (904) 209-6160 Services: Shelter, rent. Restrictions: Must be a US veteran with at least 180 days of active duty. Address: 200 San Sebastian View, Suite 1400, St. Augustine, FL 32084

LAUNDRY/SHOWERS

Home Again St. Johns Comfort Station…….. (904) 687-6043 Services: Showers and Laundry available on-site, Tuesday, Wed, Fri & Sun from 9:00am-4:30pm, please call to confirm availability Address: 1850 State Rd 207, St. Augustine, FL 32086

St. Francis House Comfort Station…… (904) 829-8937 Services: Showers – $1, Laundry $2/load. 9 am – 5 pm. Address: 70 Washington Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

TRANSPORTATION

Family Reunification Program SAPD … (904) 825-1070 Service: Bus transportation to return home. Restrictions: No outstanding warrants and must have receiving party willing to accept family member. Address: 151 King Street, 32084

The Sunshine Bus Company……………. (904) 209-3716 Service: Convenient Public Transportation for St. Johns County. Hours: Mon – Sat, 7 am – 6 pm; some routes have extended hours.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

Alpha Omega Miracle Home………….. (904) 823-8588 Services: Community Diaper Bank: Diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. Address: 1797 Old Moultrie Rd, Suite 107, St. Augustine, FL 32086

St. Gerard Campus…. (904) 829-5516 Services: Baby supplies (clothing, diapers, food, wipes) Women’s clothing closet, food pantry Hours: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. 1405 US Highway 1 S, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Feeding Northeast Florida……………… (904) 513-1333 Services: food assistance for you and your family, please go to www.feedingnefl.org for info. Regarding food distribution dates & times.

Florida Department of Health in SJC……….. (904) 209-3250 Services: Disease Control and Health Protection including Epidemiology, Surveillance, Outbreaks; Environmental Public Health; Pediatric Oral Healthcare, Medical Management of HIV, Tuberculosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Family Planning; Disaster Preparedness and Response; Healthy Start; Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) Nutritional Services; and Vital Statistics. Hours: M-F 8 am – 4:30 pm, call for appointment. Address: 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Francis House Advocacy & Resource Center (904) 829-8937 Services: Referrals for housing, food, healthcare, education, career development, bill payment, birth certificate and I.D. procurement, transportation, and counseling. Hours: 9-5 pm. Address: 70 Washington Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Johns County Legal Aid……. (904) 827-9921 Services: Handling general civil cases for the poor, elderly, and disabled who live in St. Johns County. Walk-in Client Application Intake Hours: 8:30am – 5:00pm Monday-Friday. Address: 222 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Johns County Social Services………. (904) 209-6140 Services: Provides assistance to St. Johns County residents, individuals, and families who lack the resources to obtain necessary medical or other general assistance. Hours: M-F, 9 am – 4 pm. NEW Address: 200 San Sebastian View, Suite 2300, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Advertisements

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments

comments