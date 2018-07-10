Parking restricted on King Street this week

Historic City News readers will find that, starting today, Monday July 9th and continuing through Saturday morning July 14th, parking on King Street between St. George Street and Charlotte Street will be prohibited between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The parking restriction is at the request of the Florida Department of Transportation which is responsible for the maintenance of King Street, a state highway. Vehicles parked in this area during those times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The St. Augustine Police Department has posted signs in the area notifying the public of the restriction which will end on Saturday, July 14th at 5:00 a.m.