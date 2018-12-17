Passenger ejected, later dies, after Chevy Tahoe flips Sunday morning

In the early-hours of Sunday morning, at about 1:15 a.m., local Historic City News reporters were notified by Florida Highway Patrol Trooper J.T. Rountree, of a two-vehicle collision that occurred when both vehicles were traveling north on I-95 at mile-marker 320 in St Johns County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2010 ACURA TSX, driven by 46-year-old Kim Johnston of St Johns, collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 50-year-old William “Jack” Adams of Jacksonville, causing Adams to lose control of his vehicle.

While swerving across multiple lanes of traffic, the Chevrolet Tahoe overturned. The front row passenger, a Duval County Court baliff with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cathy Adams, was not wearing her seatbelt. She was ejected from the Tahoe.

The driver, William “Jack” Adams, an officer who is also employed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was trapped inside his vehicle. Both the driver and front row passenger were transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville with critical injuries. Their two passengers, 14-year-old Jacob Adams and 16-year-old Holly Adams, were properly restrained; each suffered only minor injuries.

Johnston, the driver of the ACURA TSX, had no passengers in her vehicle with her. She was not injured in the collision. She refused a breathalizer test, then was placed under arrest at the scene; Johnston was charged with two-counts of driving under the influence and causing a crash resulting in serious bodily injury. Johnston was transported to St Johns County Jail.

Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator J Tolman updated Historic City News that Cathy Adams succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital this evening at 8:14 p.m.

There are additional charges pending completion of the investigation and results of the autopsy according to state troopers.