Pedestrian dies in Friday night collision

Charges are pending in a fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night, according to a report filed by the Florida Highway Patrol this morning.

At about 10:12 p.m., 52-year-old Benjamin Funnell of St Johns was walking across the intersection of SR-312 and Old Beach Rd in an unknown direction. There is no crosswalk at the intersection.

The preliminary investigation reveals that 39-year-old Nickola Edwards Thompson of St. Augustine, was traveling westbound on SR-312, driving her 2013 Toyota Sienna.

The front of Thompson’s vehicle struck Funnell while he was in the roadway. Funnell was taken to Flagler Hospital where he died. An autopsy will determine if alcohol contributed to the collision.

Traffic homicide detectives report that Thompson is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed pending completion of the investigation and post mortem examination.

