Police Department is compiling history and needs help

Public Information Officer Cecilia Aiple contacted Historic City News to ask if our readers could help them uncover more information about the men who served in the St Augustine Police Department in its earliest years.

The Department is approaching it’s 200th Anniversary, so they would like to know if you have any information, photos, documents, names or stories that will help add to their history.

“Below you will find names of members of our department as far back as the 1700’s up to the 1930’s,” Aiple said. “These are the years we need help locating additional information.”

If you, or perhaps a family member or friend, happen to have more to contribute to the story of our local police department, please contact Officer Aiple by calling (904) 825-1074 or email caiple@staugpd.com