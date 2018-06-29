Property owners with hurricane damage could get refund

Eddie Creamer, St. Johns County Property Appraiser, announced to Historic City News today that property owners who suffered hurricane damage during the 2016 and 2017 storm seasons may qualify for a new property tax refund.

The property must be the applicant’s residential homestead and have been uninhabitable for a minimum of 30-days due to damage from Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew or Irma.

The property owner must submit an “Application for Abatement of Taxes for Homestead Residential Improvements”, along with documentation showing the property was not fit to live in, to their county property appraiser’s office.

The application for St. Johns County may be found online at www.sjcpa.us. The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2019. If approved by the Property Appraiser, the St. Johns County Tax Collector’s Office will issue a tax refund after homeowners pay their 2019 property tax bill, which is payable November 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020.