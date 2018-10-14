Protective actions in advance of Hurricane Michael

Historic City News was notified that beach driving is restricted on all St. Johns County beaches and could remain so through Thursday. Due to abnormally high tides and elevated surf related to Hurricane Michael, safe access to beach driving lanes is limited or non-existent.

The beaches remain open to pedestrians, but beachgoers are urged to exercise extreme caution as hazardous ocean conditions are not recommended for swimming or recreational activities. Beach Services will reinstate beach driving as soon as conditions safely allow.

“St Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Michael,” according to EOC Director Linda Stoughton. “We are participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.”

St. Johns County Emergency Management is requesting that any departments or organizations that are taking any actions relative to the storm please advise them by e-mail so the information can be added to the daily situation reports.

“Now would be a good time for all citizens to review their emergency plan and supplies, as well as determine their Evacuation Zone by going to our website www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and clicking on the “My Evacuation Zone” link,” Stoughton said.

Please take this time to make sure that your NOAA weather radio is operational. The programming numbers for the NOAA weather radios are as follows:

• Northern St. Johns County – Jacksonville Transmitter – 162.550

• Southern St. Johns County – Palatka Transmitter – 162.425

• S.A.M.E number for specific County programming 012109