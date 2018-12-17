Public Archaeology activities in December

Emily Jane Murray, Public Archaeology Coordinator for the Northeast Region of the Florida Public Archaeology Network, has informed local Historic City News reporters of the following activities planned for December.

The Florida Public Archaeology Network is dedicated to the protection of cultural resources, both on land and underwater, and involving the public in the study of their past.

Sarah E Miller MA RPA reported that regional centers around Florida serve as clearinghouses for information, institutions for learning and training, and headquarters for public participation in archaeology.

The Northeast Region is hosted by Flagler College in St. Augustine and serves seven counties: St Johns, Nassau, Duval, Flagler, Volusia, Clay, and Putnam.

Escambia and St Johns were Florida’s two original counties.

St Johns County was established in 1821 and best known for its coastal communities and its county seat, St Augustine.

Colonized by Pedro Menendez de Aviles of Spain in 1565, St Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied city of European origin in the United States.

Dec, 6 @ 11:00 am

Archaeology Works: Pottery

Discover what archaeologists can learn from Florida’s 4,000 years of pre-contact ceramics. Ormond Beach Environmental Discovery Center

RSVP requested: 386-615-7081.

Both rural and intercoastal vistas are plentiful and worth visiting on your way to any of the archaeological sites throughout the county. Each offers an abundance of cultural and natural heritage points of interest for visitors.

Dec, 12 @ 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

CRPT Workshop

Learn about the basics of historic cemetery preservation and management at our next Cemetery Resource Protection Training (CRPT) Workshop. $15 registration fee

Welaka Town Hall and Oakwood Cemetery

RSVP: Emurray@flagler.edu or 904-392-7874



Dec, 6 @ 7:00 pm

500 Years of Maritime Florida: Shrimping in St. Augustine

Join the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum in welcoming Brendan Burke to discuss shrimping in St. Augustine.

RSVP: Emurray@flagler.edu or 904-392-7874



Dec, 17 @ 10:00 am

Monitoring Mondays

Join us for Monitoring Monday as we check out sites on Anastasia Island in St. Augustine. Contact Sarah Miller for more details or to be added to the group: 904-669-3265 or semiller@flagler.edu. Meet at Anastasia State Park



