Quick response in early morning house fire

Historic City News was notified that firefighters were responding to a residential structure fire at 2:46 a.m. this morning in the Ravenswood Subdivision at 4 McWillams Street.

The small home on a heavily treed corner lot was built in 1928 and sustained considerable damage in the blaze. St Augustine Fire Department and Police arrived on the scene within 6-minutes, to find heavy smoke and flames showing.

With assistance from St Johns County Fire Rescue, the fire was under control within 10-minutes and all occupants made it out safely. Crews remained on scene to work overhaul and to make sure the fire did not reignite.

The Red Cross was notified and is assisting those displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

