Realtors endorse McClure in St Augustine mayoral race

The St Augustine and St Johns County Board of REALTORS® announced to Historic City News that a local committee of members recently interviewed candidates in contested races for the offices of St Johns County Commission, City of St Augustine Commission, and St Augustine Beach Commission.

Among local candidates receiving the support and recommendation of the group was mayoral candidate Bill McClure, for St Augustine City Commission Seat 3.

“I am very proud to have the recommendation of the St Augustine and St Johns County Board of Realtors to represent you as the next mayor of St Augustine,” McClure said. “I would like to ask all of your readers for their vote when early voting begins August 18th.”

Those candidates interested in participating in the live interviews were asked about their plans and goals if elected. Interviewers who made up a Screening Committee selected candidates for each available seat based on their responses to several policy questions.

In addition to the official recommendation of the local real estate professionals, the committee’s recommendations were also approved by the Florida REALTORS® RPAC Trustees in Orlando who offer successful candidates a campaign contribution. The Florida Legislature introduces more than 4,000 bills each year in Tallahassee. Florida Realtors monitors each one and, when appropriate, works to influence the bill’s direction.

