JEFF ROSENBLUM

Historic City News business readers are reminded that the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Signature Annual Recognition and Awards Event, “Branded 2018 – Recognizing Business Leaders that make their Mark.”

The event will be held Friday, October 19, 2018 , from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Shell Hall at World Golf Hall of Fame, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, Florida. This is the Chamber’s most prestigious event of the year, presenting awards and honoring members who have branded themselves in excellence throughout the year.

The keynote speaker is Jeff Rosenblum. Rosenblum is widely regarded as one of the leading innovators in the field of digital marketing and has worked with teams that have helped revolutionize market research, publishing, sports broadcasting , and interactive advertising.

He is the co-author of the book “FRICTION: Passion Brands in the Age of Disruption.” This book argues that successful brands do not simply need clever messages or new, shiny technologies. They need a fundamental change in strategy. “FRICTION provides a system for embracing transparency, engaging audiences, creating evangelists, and unleashing unprecedented growth.”

St. Johns County Chamber President Isabelle Renault says, “We appreciate the opportunity to educate St. Johns County businesses with the relative, powerful tools that will help build their brands and break the mold of traditional advertising. According to Renault, “these advertising tools are the wave of the future for marketing and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Online registration available to members: www.sjcchamber.com ($45 for pre-paid members and $55 for day-of members) For Non-members call Erin Johnson at (904) 687-2057.