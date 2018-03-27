Report from grand opening of Night Market at the Amphitheatre

The St Augustine Amphitheatre is holding its first Night Market tonight and going forward on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The new Night Market will host up to seventy vendors specializing in handmade crafts and goods. Live entertainment will be on tap and activities for shoppers.

Historic City News reader Merrill Paul Roland, Esq. reported, “This is awesome, thanks to the new farmers market management, Nick and Katie Provow.”

Roland said that Amphitheatre Manager, Ryan Murphy, and his excellent staff, have seen to details like handicap parking and roving security. There is free entertainment, free parking, family fun and your EBT cards are accepted by food vendors.

Tonight’s grand opening event includes a special guest indie band, The Young Step. Musical entertainment is played on the Front Porch starting at 6:30 p.m.

Night Market admission is free of charge and open to guests of all ages.

